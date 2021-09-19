Paying too much for gas Cookeville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(COOKEVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Cookeville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cookeville area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 979 S Jefferson Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
