Paying too much for gas Cookeville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COOKEVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Cookeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cookeville area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 979 S Jefferson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 979 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Minit Mart 1110 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 55 N Washington Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 98 S Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 1009 N Washington Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 1205 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.