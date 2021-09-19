Analysis shows most expensive gas in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manhattan area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1131 Bluemont Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1131 Bluemont Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Dillons 130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Short Stop 2010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.