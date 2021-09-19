Don’t overpay for gas in Griffin: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GRIFFIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Griffin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Griffin area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1590 N Expressway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1590 N Expressway, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 3200 High Falls Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 301 Wilson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1700 Zebulon Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1779 Zebulon Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2295 Us-41. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.