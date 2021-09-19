Where’s the most expensive gas in Lufkin?
(LUFKIN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Lufkin area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lufkin area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lufkin area appeared to be at Valero, at 612 S Timberland Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lufkin area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.93
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1003 S Medford Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
