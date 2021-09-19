Where’s the most expensive gas in Lufkin?

(LUFKIN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Lufkin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lufkin area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lufkin area appeared to be at Valero, at 612 S Timberland Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lufkin area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 612 S Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 1004 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3644 N Us-69, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 904 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3385 Ted Trout Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3008 Atkinson Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1003 S Medford Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.