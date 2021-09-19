Don’t overpay for gas in Meridian: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MERIDIAN, MS) Gas prices vary across the Meridian area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Meridian area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Meridian area appeared to be at Marathon, at 500 Ms-19 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 500 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1400 24Th Ave, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 617 22Nd Ave S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3103 St Paul St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Texaco 1121 Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Shell 1020 Ms-39 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.