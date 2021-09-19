Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Salisbury?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salisbury area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salisbury area appeared to be at Royal Farms, at 1150 Pemberton Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms 1150 Pemberton Dr, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Unbranded 104 Gordy Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Royal Farms 27992 Ocean Gateway, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Wawa 2740 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 31954 Summer Dr, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sunoco 31997 Beaver Run Dr, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R.B Farms at 3602 Stockyard Rd. As of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.