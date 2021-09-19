High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairbanks as of Sunday

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Gas prices vary across the Fairbanks area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairbanks area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 101 Noble St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 101 Noble St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Chevron 333 Illinois St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Tesoro 751 Badger Rd, North Pole

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Chevron 768 Gaffney Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3245 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ --

Gas Line 80 5Th St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 48 College Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.