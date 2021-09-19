Don’t overpay for gas in Statesville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STATESVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Statesville area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Statesville area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 1245 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1310 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1504 Salisbury Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.35 $ --

CITGO 3208 Taylorsville Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 1920 Old Mountain Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 1532 Salisbury Hwy. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.