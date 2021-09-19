Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Portland

(PORTLAND, ME) Gas prices vary across the Portland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portland area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.21, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Portland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 512 Woodford St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 512 Woodford St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Gulf 1199 Congress St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Irving 264 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Irving 251 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.13

The VW Garage 399 Main St, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 159 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.