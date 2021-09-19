Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) Gas prices vary across the Lebanon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lebanon area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.1 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Rutter's, at 1621 West Cumberland Street.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lebanon area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Rutter's 1621 West Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Speedway 2190 Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Sheetz 195 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Speedway 302 E Evergreen Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.96 $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 812 E Penn Ave, Cleona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2520 Quentin Rd, Quentin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 742 Walnut St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.