Paying too much for gas Dover? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DOVER, DE) Are you paying too much for gas in Dover?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dover area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dover area appeared to be at Wawa, at 290 S Dupont Hwy .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Wawa 290 S Dupont Hwy , Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 3.52 $ 3.27

Royal Farms 295 S Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Valero 530 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Wawa 1450 Forrest Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.29

Wawa 1525 E Lebanon Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 3.62 $ 3.23

Wawa 2800 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1572 N Dupont Hwy. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.