Paying too much for gas State College? Analysis shows most expensive station

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the State College area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the State College area ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the State College area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 106 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Sheetz 120 Southridge Plaza, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Giant 255 Northland Ctr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Exxon 1381 E College Ave, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 1781 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Exxon 3180 W College Ave, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.