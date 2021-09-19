Paying too much for gas State College? Analysis shows most expensive station
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the State College area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the State College area ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the State College area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.69
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
