Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Gadsden

(GADSDEN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Gadsden?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gadsden area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gadsden area appeared to be at Shell, at 1895 Noccalula Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1895 Noccalula Rd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2701 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Conoco 803 W Grand Ave, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2920 Noccalula Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Clean Fuels 3020 Noccalula Pkwy, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 3500 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at Us-431. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.