Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg
(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrisonburg area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Southern States at 981 N Liberty St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0