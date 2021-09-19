CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gnx3f_0c0sdDek00

(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrisonburg area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty

3305 S Main St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--

CITGO

810 Port Republic Rd , Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Pit Stop Automotive

315 Main St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Southern States at 981 N Liberty St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Harrisonburg, VA
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
79
Followers
256
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy