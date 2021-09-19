Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrisonburg area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty 3305 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

CITGO 810 Port Republic Rd , Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Pit Stop Automotive 315 Main St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Southern States at 981 N Liberty St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.