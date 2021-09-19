Where’s the most expensive gas in Sanford?

(SANFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Sanford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sanford area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3901 Hawkins Ave .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sanford area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3901 Hawkins Ave , Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.25

Exxon 2629 Hawkins Ave , Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Lowes Foods Fuel 818 Spring Ln, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Circle K 2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.34 $ 3.75 $ 3.08

CITGO 307 Carthage St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sobe Mart 810 Hawkins Ave, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prince Mart at 214 Wilson Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.