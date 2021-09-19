Where’s the most expensive gas in Waterloo?

(WATERLOO, IA) Gas prices vary across the Waterloo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Star, at 506 W 9Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Star 506 W 9Th St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Kwik Star 324 Fletcher Ave, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Star 875 Fisher Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Murphy USA 518 Brandilynn Blvd, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

KING STAR MART 2228 Lincoln St, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Star 4515 Coneflower Pkwy, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.