Waterloo, IA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Waterloo?

Waterloo Dispatch
 4 days ago
(WATERLOO, IA) Gas prices vary across the Waterloo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Star, at 506 W 9Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Star

506 W 9Th St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24

Kwik Star

324 Fletcher Ave, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Star

875 Fisher Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.14

Murphy USA

518 Brandilynn Blvd, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

KING STAR MART

2228 Lincoln St, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Kwik Star

4515 Coneflower Pkwy, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waterloo Dispatch

