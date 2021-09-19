Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Utica

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Utica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Utica area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fastrac, at 1706 Oriskany St W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Utica area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Fastrac 1706 Oriskany St W, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.44

CITGO 385 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 384 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stewart's Shops 903 Champlin Ave, Yorkville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 1262 Culver Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 1301 Herkimer Rd, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 400 River Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.