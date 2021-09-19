Analysis shows most expensive gas in Casper

(CASPER, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Casper?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Casper area ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.53, with an average price of $3.42 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Casper area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3930 Denis Dr, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Shell 707 N Center St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ 4.28 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 1199 S Beverly St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Kum & Go 1455 S Mckinley St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.70 $ -- $ 3.39

Conoco 706 N Center St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.