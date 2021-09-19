Analysis shows most expensive gas in Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Winchester?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winchester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 601 Berryville Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 601 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Liberty 943 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 1630 S Loudoun St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1217 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 1208 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sheetz 601 Millwood Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 119 Cedar Grove Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.