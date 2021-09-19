CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, stream and listen to Cardinals vs. Vikings

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals, after a 38-13 Week 1 win on the road over the Tennessee Titans, have their home opener in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, who lost their season opener 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Minnesota plays its second straight road game and hopes to avoid an 0-2 start.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another in the season opener and linebacker Chandler Jones ad a career-high five sacks, winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Can they follow up their performances with another big one in Week 2?

If you are planning on watching or listening to the game, the information you need for both is below.

When and where

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (1:05 p.m. AZ time), State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV, streaming, broadcasting team

The game will air on FOX. Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib will call the game from the booth with Megan Olivi report from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

The game will air regionally. According to 506 Sports, it will air in the areas in purple.

506 Sports

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 81, XM ch. 226 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Vikings’ radio broadcast will have Paul Allen calling play-by-play and Pete Bercich as the analyst from the booth, with Greg Colemen and Ben Leber reporting from the sideline. You can also hear it on SiriusXM radio, Sirius ch. 137, XM ch. 381 and on the SXM App.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

