Don’t overpay for gas in Conway: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CONWAY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Conway area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Conway area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kum & Go, at 1775 Old Morrilton Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Conway area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Unbranded at 200 S Harkrider St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0