Don’t overpay for gas in Conway: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CONWAY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Conway area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Conway area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kum & Go, at 1775 Old Morrilton Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Conway area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 1775 Old Morrilton Hwy, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.03

Valero 1640 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Bear's Den 1895 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 777 E German Ln, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 4095 Prince St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.03

Valero 801 Hogan Ln, Arkansas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Unbranded at 200 S Harkrider St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.