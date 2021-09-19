Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in San Tan Valley

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the San Tan Valley area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Tan Valley area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Tan Valley area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ -- $ --

Chevron 25 W Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.