Are you overpaying for gas in Marysville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MARYSVILLE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Marysville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marysville area was $3.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.58 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marysville area appeared to be at Shell, at 11601 State Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 11601 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 10027 Lundeen Park Way, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

76 719 91St Ave Ne, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

76 1933 79Th Ave Se, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Shell 3702 Broadway, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 70 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.