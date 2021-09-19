Where’s the most expensive gas in Rogers?

(ROGERS, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Rogers area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rogers area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rogers area appeared to be at Shell, at 2000 Promenade Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2000 Promenade Blvd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Anderson's 13098 N Us-62, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 514 N 2Nd St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Casey's General Store 1531 S 8Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

CITGO 201 W Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop & Go 1307 W Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 911 Airport Blvd Sw. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.