Trumbull police have arrested a New Haven man for what they call a "crime spree" that happened back in October 2020.

Police say in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jerome Campbell, 48, crashed a car and ran away from the crash.

Police say he then robbed a nearby driver at gunpoint, tried to break into a house and escaped in a stolen vehicle.

Campbell is facing multiple charges and is held on $75,000 bond.