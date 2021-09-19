CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Rocky Mount?

Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 4 days ago
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Gas prices vary across the Rocky Mount area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rocky Mount area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 701 S Wesleyan Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rocky Mount area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

701 S Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.19

Shell

2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Speedway

1493 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

Sheetz

1690 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.19

Unbranded

1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.47
$3.86
$3.19

Shell

1800 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 770 N Wesleyan Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

