Where’s the most expensive gas in Rocky Mount?

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Gas prices vary across the Rocky Mount area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rocky Mount area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 701 S Wesleyan Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rocky Mount area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 701 S Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Shell 2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Speedway 1493 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sheetz 1690 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Unbranded 1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.47 $ 3.86 $ 3.19

Shell 1800 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 770 N Wesleyan Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.