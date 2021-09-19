Are you overpaying for gas in Saint Cloud? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Gas prices vary across the Saint Cloud area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Cloud area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 301 22Nd Ave N .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 301 22Nd Ave N , St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Kwik Trip 2211 Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Casey's 656 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Speedway 727 E St Germain St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1230 Mn-23 E, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Holiday 730 S Us-10, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.20

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.