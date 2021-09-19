Paying too much for gas St George? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ST GEORGE, UT) Gas prices vary across the St George area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the St George area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.37, with an average price of $3.81 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1409 E St George Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1409 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Texaco 1036 W Middleton Dr, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 260 E Green Springs Dr, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.85

Shell 1148 S Bluff St, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Chevron 927 W Sunset Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ 3.75

Shell 915 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 835 N 3050 E. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.