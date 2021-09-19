High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Great Falls as of Sunday

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Great Falls?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.2 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great Falls area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 1225 Central Ave W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 1225 Central Ave W, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Loaf 'N Jug 601 Smelter Ave Ne, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Cenex 1501 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Sinclair 1300 12Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.