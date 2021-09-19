Are you overpaying for gas in Goldsboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Goldsboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Goldsboro area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Goldsboro area appeared to be at Dudley Food Mart, at 104 Fox Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Dudley Food Mart 104 Fox Dr, Brogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 900 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Circle K 901 W Grantham St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Speedway 400 E Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Speedway 1501 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Sheetz 1003 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Comco at 110 W Ash St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.