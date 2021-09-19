Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Joplin

(JOPLIN, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Joplin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Joplin area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Joplin area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 6601 E 7Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Joplin area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 6601 E 7Th St, Duenweg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 1201 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Phillips 66 2115 S Connecticut Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 403 N Main St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.03

Kum & Go 1631 E 4Th St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woody's at 25124 Demott Dr. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.