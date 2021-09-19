Where’s the most expensive gas in Anderson?
(ANDERSON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.20 for gas in the Anderson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Anderson area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anderson area appeared to be at Marathon, at 117 W 5Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Anderson area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.60
$3.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.54
$3.84
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GetGo at 5408 Pendleton Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
