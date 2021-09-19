Where’s the most expensive gas in Anderson?

(ANDERSON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.20 for gas in the Anderson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Anderson area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anderson area appeared to be at Marathon, at 117 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Anderson area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 117 W 5Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2425 Raible Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ --

Shell 3801 Main St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

GetGo 920 W 38Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.90 $ --

Marathon 1000 W Cross St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 3803 Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GetGo at 5408 Pendleton Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.