Don’t overpay for gas in Leesburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Leesburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Leesburg area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 40636 Charles Town Pike.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 40636 Charles Town Pike, Paeonian Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 602 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Sunoco 42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Shell 19325 Ruby Dr, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.