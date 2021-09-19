Paying too much for gas Jonesboro? Analysis shows most expensive station
(JONESBORO, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Jonesboro?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jonesboro area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jonesboro area appeared to be at Exxon, at 207 N Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jonesboro area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
