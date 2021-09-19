SEC Week 3 Results: Alabama-Florida turns out to be a classic

Week 3 in the Southeastern Conference featured a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship, a Big Ten challenge and plenty of blowouts for teams to get back on track.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida faced off in a game that ended a lot closer than most expected while No. 2 Georgia took on an unranked South Carolina team to kick off its conference schedule. Auburn‘s Bo Nix struggled a bit surrounded by 109,000 Penn State fans dressed in white, and Mississippi State also took an out-of-conference loss.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.

No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida battled back from a 21-3 deficit at the end of the first quarter but ultimately lost to Alabama after failing to convert a two-point conversion in the fourth. Bryce Young connected for three ‘Bama touchdowns early, but the Gators outscored the Crimson Tide 26-10 in the final three quarters of the game.

While Alabama’s offense slowed down in the second half, the defense stayed strong throughout. Florida had to fight down the field for every score and the goal line stop of the two-point conversion sealed it for the nation’s No. 1 team.

Florida earned a lot of respect in this one, but a win would be nicer.

No. 2 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia’s conference matchup with South Carolina was less exciting than Florida-Alabama, but we got to see the UGA defense on display once again. Most of the points scored by the Gamecocks came following turnovers, and the Bulldogs even managed a safety in the second quarter.

JT Daniels returned at quarterback and didn’t miss a beat after sitting out last week’s win over UAB. He’ll get another tune-up game next week against Vanderbilt before taking on Arkansas and Auburn.

No. 7 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After eeking out a win against Colorado by three points last week, Texas A&M dominated New Mexico in a 34-0 victory. The Aggies allowed just 122 total yards of offense and controlled the game the entire way.

A week out from conference play, Texas A&M looks ready for whatever comes at them. We’ve already seen Arkansas take down a top-15 team this year, but we’ll see how it does against an elite defense and top-10 team next week. The Aggies defense should have something to say about the Razorbacks prolific run game.

No. 17 Ole Miss 61, Tulane 21

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral continues to be sensational for Ole Miss at quarterback. With three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, Corral set a school record for scores in less than three quarters of play.

The Rebels have put up between 43 and 61 points in each of their three games so far this year, but next week is Alabama. Will Corral be the story next week, or will Nick Saban demand utter dominance after flirting with an upset this week.

No. 20 Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern has matchups against three ranked teams this season, and the first one went about how you would expect for a Sun Belt team facing an SEC team. KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 45-10 victory for Arkansas.

The Razorback offense went for over 600 yards, and the defense limited the Eagles to just 233 yards. After dismantling Texas, this was a nice follow-up for a somewhat surprisingly good Arkansas team so far. Another big test comes next week against No. 7 Texas A&M.

No. 10 Penn State 28, No. 22 Auburn 20

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn met up with Penn State for its first real test of the season. The Tigers tried to tie things up as time expired from the 23 but Bo Nix couldn’t connect on a night he went 21 of 37 for just 185 yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford outperformed Nix and delivered a win for his team and the Big Ten. Nix will have an opportunity to tune things back up against Georgia State next week before diving into conference play. Four of the Tigers’ next five opponents are in the top 25 so this is far from Auburn’s last chance to prove itself.

Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

No SEC team expects to be down 16-14 to an FCS program in the fourth quarter, but that’s exactly where the Kentucky Wildcats found themselves Saturday. Two interceptions from quarterback Will Levis put the Kentucky offense on hold for two quarters.

A fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Levis and a 95-yard interception return put the game away for UK, but a five-point win is less than ideal. Perhaps the Wildcats were just arrogant coming into this one and slipped up. With the “prove it” part of the schedule coming up for them, things need to get sorted out next week against South Carolina before facing Florida.

Missouri 59, Southeast Missouri State 28

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Connor Bazelak had another strong outing against FCS Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. The Missouri quarterback led the Tigers to a 38-0 lead by the half and sat in the second half, allowing backups Tyler Macon and Brady Cook to get snaps in.

675 yards of offense is a nice bounceback after a tough loss to Kentucky last week. The Tigers will look to keep things up against undefeated Boston College next week before hosting Tennessee.

LSU 49, Central Michigan 21

Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU‘s offense is finally clicking. Max Johnson threw for 372 yards and connected with four different receivers on five touchdowns. The defense contributed with a touchdown of their own after forcing a fumble in the first quarter.

Mississippi State is up next for LSU. After a shaky start, LSU looks on track to get the win. The Bulldogs do have a pesky defense, though.

Memphis 31, Mississippi State 29

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators weren’t the only team to get burned by a failed two-point conversion. Mississippi State lost to Memphis by two points, but the controversial 94-yard punt return touchdown by the Tigers in the fourth quarter really decided this one.

A Mississippi State player touched the ball and left it thinking the play to be dead because a referee threw a placement marker. The entire special teams unit was caught off guard when Calvin Austin picked it up and ran it back to give Memphis an 11-point lead.

The play will be reviewed by officials but the damage is done.

Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker threw for just under 200 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout against FCS Tennessee Tech. Hooker started in place of an injured Joe Milton, who should be good to go again next week.

The Volunteers will travel to the Swamp next week to face the Gators. Florida should be a step up in talent compared to the teams Tennessee has faced so far this season, and Pittsburgh already delivered Josh Heupel’s team a loss this year. He probably would have liked Milton to get some snaps in what ended up being a tune-up game before Tennessee begins SEC play.

Stanford 41, Vanderbilt 23

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Ken Seals couldn’t get it done again for Vanderbilt against Stanford after leading a comeback last week. Seals threw an interception in the second quarter as Stanford went on a 13-point unanswered run to close out the half. Vandy scored on the final play of the game but still lost by three scores.

Things don’t get easier for the Commodores with Georgia coming into town next week.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.