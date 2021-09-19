Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across the Sioux City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sioux City area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sioux City area appeared to be at Hy-Vee, at 4500 Sergeant Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 4500 Sergeant Rd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ --

Pony Express 1501 Stable Dr, South Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kum & Go 1373 Pierce St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

Kum & Go 1005 Gordon Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.18

Sam's Mini Mart 923 W 7Th St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 1821 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.