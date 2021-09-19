High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Huntington as of Sunday

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Huntington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huntington area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huntington area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 740 6Th Ave Huntington Wv 25701.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Huntington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 740 6Th Ave Huntington Wv 25701, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

Marathon 603 5Th Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Marathon 1002 9Th Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.35

Kroger 19 7Th Ave W, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Sheetz 2251 5Th Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 432 Private Dr 288. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.