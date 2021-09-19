Are you overpaying for gas in Dothan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DOTHAN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Dothan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dothan area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dothan area appeared to be at Shell, at 1101 Ross Clark Circle.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ --

Shell 2214 Reeves St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Velocity 146 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3206 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 3376 West Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2980 Hartford Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.