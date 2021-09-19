Are you overpaying for gas in Pocatello? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(POCATELLO, ID) Gas prices vary across the Pocatello area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pocatello area ranged from $3.64 per gallon to $3.81, with an average price of $3.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5059 Yellowstone Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5059 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 4.11 $ 3.55

KJ's Super Stores 616 E Clark St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Exxon 105 Jefferson Ave, Idaho

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.55

Exxon 1010 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Maverik 2100 E Center Street, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Sinclair 1099 S Main St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1440 N Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.