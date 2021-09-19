Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rome

(ROME, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Rome?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rome area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 618 Calhoun Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 618 Calhoun Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

CITGO 2000 N Broad St, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 1928 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 17 Smith Rd Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Smart Mart 401 E 2Nd Ave , Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 6 Shorter Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.