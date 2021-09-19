Paying too much for gas Yuba City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(YUBA CITY, CA) Gas prices vary across the Yuba City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Yuba City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yuba City area appeared to be at Shell, at 831 Colusa Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yuba City area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 831 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 1273 Bridge St, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.45

Chevron 530 Bogue Rd, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Chevron 4142 Sawtelle Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 4217 Arboga Rd, Olivehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Chevron 1976 Mcgowan Pkwy, Olivehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 900 N Walton Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.