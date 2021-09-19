Don’t overpay for gas in Bismarck: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BISMARCK, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Bismarck area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bismarck area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bismarck area appeared to be at Stamart, at 3936 E Divide Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Stamart 3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.25

ARCO 406 N 6Th St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 905 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

PetroServe USA 1120 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

ARCO 1905 N Washington St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.