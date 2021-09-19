Are you overpaying for gas in Sumter? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SUMTER, SC) Gas prices vary across the Sumter area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sumter area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sumter area appeared to be at Circle K, at 2000 Wedgefield Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sumter area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Circle K 484 Pinewood Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.40 $ 3.73 $ --

Carolina Petro 370 Pinewood Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.75 $ --

Sunoco 440 N Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.00 $ 3.50 $ --

Marathon 283 S Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1233 N Main St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.