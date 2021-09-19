Are you overpaying for gas in Victoria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VICTORIA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Victoria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Victoria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victoria area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3302 Sam Houston Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3302 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.11 $ 3.37 $ --

Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto 4507 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

7-Eleven 3204 S Laurent St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 4102 Us-59 N, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 6098 Sw Moody St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

CITGO 101 E Rio Grande St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.