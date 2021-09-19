Analysis shows most expensive gas in Houma

(HOUMA, LA) Gas prices vary across the Houma area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Houma area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houma area appeared to be at Conoco, at 420 Bayou Gardens Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 420 Bayou Gardens Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Chevron 5127 W Park Ave , Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Civic Express Discount 1251 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 3040 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 9706 E Main St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1841 Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.