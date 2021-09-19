Analysis shows most expensive gas in Oshkosh

(OSHKOSH, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Oshkosh?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oshkosh area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 208 Bowen St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 208 Bowen St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

BP 708 W Murdock Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

BP 1623 Bowen St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.14

Quik Pantry 403 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ --

Kwik Trip 2115 Jackson St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

BP 1424 S Main St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 305 N Sawyer St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.