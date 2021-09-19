Are you overpaying for gas in Eau Claire? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eau Claire area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 108 W Madison St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.26
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1504 N Clairemont Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
