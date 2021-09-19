Are you overpaying for gas in Eau Claire? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eau Claire area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 108 W Madison St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 108 W Madison St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.26

Sunoco 1404 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 539 Water St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 2230 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 1731 Brackett Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 2515 Patton St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1504 N Clairemont Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.