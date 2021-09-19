CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star WR Luther Burden names top 3 schools

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top three schools for five-star wide receiver recruit Luther Burden. Burden is a member of the class of 2022.

He recently decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners. He is his class’s No. 6 overall player.

Burden previously played high school football for Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. This season, Burden is playing for East St. Louis in East St. Louis, Illinois (which is located just across the state line).

Burden committed to Oklahoma nearly a year ago, but changed his mind this summer. Surprisingly the Sooners are no longer in the top schools for Burden.

Burden received major interest from powerhouse college football programs across the country. He is the top-ranked recruit in Illinois and the second-ranked wide receiver recruit in the country.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 17 commitments in the class of 2022. Georgia already has commitments from three wide receivers, but there’s always room for an elite prospect. Burden would rank as Georgia’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022.

The five-star wide receiver released his top-three schools via his Twitter account:

We’ll update you throughout Burden’s recruitment. Burden took visits to all three of his top schools this summer. Missouri, Alabama and Georgia are Burden’s latest top schools. Where will he go?

Top ranked Georgia Bulldogs in fantasy football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aknLL_0c0scSOw00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

