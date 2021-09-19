Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Binghamton

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Binghamton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Binghamton area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.33 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mirabito, at 1178 Vestal Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Mirabito 1178 Vestal Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 976 Conklin Rd, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Kwik Fill 267 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Speedway 59 Glenwood Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ --

Mirabito 520 Chenango St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mirabito 98 Broad Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.71 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mirabito at 152 Conklin Ave. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.