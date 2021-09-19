Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Cheyenne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cheyenne area was $3.43 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.27 to $3.55 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cheyenne area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 2414 Dell Range Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cheyenne area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 2414 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ -- $ 3.52

Kum & Go 215 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.76 $ 3.98 $ --

Kum & Go 3354 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.76 $ 3.98 $ 3.55

Loaf 'N Jug 1922 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Loaf 'N Jug 5539 Yellowstone Rd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.55

Safeway 700 S Greeley Hwy, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.81 $ -- $ 3.52

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.